Raffalda Goshay, age 86, of Erie, passed away on February 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Canton, Ohio, on August 22, 1933, to Dominic and Victoria Luca Roccello.
Raffalda attended Timken Vocational High School, class of 1952, before attending the University of Akron. She served as an administrative assistant in each of her husband's charges. Raffalda was the First Lady of several churches: Greater Morris AME Farrell, Pa., Saint James AME Erie, Pa., Brown Chapel AME Northside Pittsburgh, Pa., Saint Andrewes AME Youngstown, Ohio, and Quinn Memorial AME Steubenville, Ohio. Raffalda was an Area 5 Chairwoman of the WMS Pittsburgh Conference, and an active member of Ministers Spouses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Kathy Goshay, and her sister, Katherine Wright.
Raffalda is survived by her husband, Reverend Jon Goshay, and her children Lucretia Roy, Antoinette "Toni" Horton (Darrell), Angela Stepp, Anne Goshay, and Christopher Goshay (Amy). She is further survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint James AME Church, 236 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, with Pastor Madonna Gray officiating. The family will receive guest at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LECOM VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or Saint James AME Church, 236 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020