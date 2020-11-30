1/
Raleigh Edward Whittelsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raleigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raleigh Edward Whittelsey, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Walnut Creek Healthcare, after a brief illness.

He was born on July 18, 1957 to the late John E. and Betty J. Cross Whittelsey.

Raleigh grew up in Waterford and graduated in 1975 from Fort LeBoeuf High School. He spent most of his life living in Erie where he worked at various jobs over the years. He was a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh Steelers football and Syracuse basketball, and he enjoyed shooting pool.

He is survived by his siblings; Rick and Karann Whittelsey of Dayton, Ohio, Randy and Judy Whittelsey of Waterford, and Pam and Richard Sjostrom of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is further survived by five nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to a Hospice program or Diocesan Lodge run by Maria House Project.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Matre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved