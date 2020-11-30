Raleigh Edward Whittelsey, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Walnut Creek Healthcare, after a brief illness.
He was born on July 18, 1957 to the late John E. and Betty J. Cross Whittelsey.
Raleigh grew up in Waterford and graduated in 1975 from Fort LeBoeuf High School. He spent most of his life living in Erie where he worked at various jobs over the years. He was a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh Steelers football and Syracuse basketball, and he enjoyed shooting pool.
He is survived by his siblings; Rick and Karann Whittelsey of Dayton, Ohio, Randy and Judy Whittelsey of Waterford, and Pam and Richard Sjostrom of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is further survived by five nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to a Hospice program or Diocesan Lodge run by Maria House Project.
