Ralph B. Snow, 80, of Conneautville, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, at home, on November 9, 2020 following a period of declining health with wife Mary at his side.
He was born in East Springfield, Pa. to William A and Tillie (Moyer) Snow on November 19, 1939.
He attended Albion Area High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army which included a tour of Vietnam. He loved life especially the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, travel and being with his family which meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Kay Seipler whom he married on July 12, 1960, one son Steven "Sid" Snow, daughter-in-law Lynette Snow and granddaughters Jessica and Madison Snow, and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as sisters Betty (Herb) Waters, Doris (Don) Clisby and Carol Buona and brothers Robert "Hank" Snow, Tom Stevens and sister-in-law Frances Seipler Kidon.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Ralph Michael, his parents, as well as brothers William A. Snow Jr. and Richard Snow, brothers-in law Herb Waters, and Don Clisby.
Due to COVID precautions, there will be no calling hours or services.
