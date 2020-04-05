Erie Times-News Obituaries
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Live streamed-Funeral home Facebook page
(https://www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome)
Ralph Bizzarro


1933 - 2020
Ralph Bizzarro Obituary
Loving Husband, Father & Papa

Ralph Bizzarro, 86, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1933 in Marcianese, Italy, a son of the late Giuseppe and Jennie Nuzzulo Bizzarro.

Ralph worked at Bucyrus-Erie as a crane operator for 33 years, retiring in 1981.

He played bocce in the Saint George Church bocce league and at several other clubs for many years, winning numerous tournaments.

Ralph loved to go to the casino with his good friend Joe Eisert and see his "many" friends there. He loved to sit for hours with his friends, drink, tell jokes and have a good time. Everyone was his friend and he will be sadly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Antoinette Raucci; brothers, Charles, John and Paul Bizzarro; and nephews, Pete and Pauly "Red" Raucci and Andrew Monschein.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maria "Mary" Salzillo Bizzarro; children, Joseph Ralph Bizzarro (Laurie) and Jennie A. Bizzarro; grandchildren, John Heubel (Angela), Joseph R. Heubel and Christina Marie Heubel (Francesco J. Mendez); brothers, Louis Bizzarro (Diana) and Ernie Bizzarro; sisters, Elizabeth "E'Lize" Askins (Jimmy) and Mary Magorien (Gary); and great-grandchildren, Jonathon D., Annamarie Rose and Sophia Francesca Heubel and Anthony Mendez. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

No public calling hours will be observed. A private Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church will be live streamed Tuesday at noon on the funeral home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome
).

Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. Ralph's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Metropolitan Erie for their wonderful care. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
