Ralph E. Lippert, age 88, of Girard, passed away doing what he loved to do, taking care of his animals in his barn, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He was born in Pittsburgh, on November 18, 1931, a son of the late Hilary and Katherine Boehm Lippert.
Ralph worked many years at Marx Toys in Girard and retired from Grimm Industries in Fairview.
He was a hobby farmer and loved his cows. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Patty Wykoff; two brothers: Lawrence and Paul Lippert; and two sisters: Helen Jarvi and Nancy Lippert.
He is survived by three daughters: Lisa Y. Mook and her husband Bob of Atlantic, Pa., Lorie K. Knapp of Erie, and Sherry A. Lydic and her husband Tavis of Walhalla, S.C.; three sons: Ralph E. Lippert II and his wife Doris of Lafayette, Colo., Preston W. Lippert and his wife Lori of Arvada, Colo., and Patrick D. Lippert and his wife, Jennifer of Seneca, S.C.; two sisters: Emily Cool of Conneaut, Ohio and Claudia Campbell of Lake City; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Friday, January 17th from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there Saturday at 12 noon. Inurnment will follow at Girard Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020