Ralph E. "Tim" Lossie, 90, of Erie, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home.
He was born on November 24, 1929 in Erie, son of the late Ralph E. Lossie, Sr. and Mary (Poger) Lossie.
Ralph was the owner and operator of Lossie's Auto Service at 17th and Sassafras Street. He began his career at Birkland Hudson Dealership then to Times Square Lincoln-Mercury and also worked at Pollard Ford and Pete Oatess Ford, and then founded Lossie's Auto in 1962. He also founded and operated Lossie's Marine and Propeller Service. Tim graduated from Academy High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed boating, fishing and was a member of the Walnut Creek Gun Club, Siebenbuerger Club and was a Ham Radio Operator N 3 0 J F, and also a private licensed pilot.
Ralph was a devoted husband and father, and a genuine friend. He was always willing to give a helping hand; Ralph was a master of many trades, which he passed onto his children. We are forever grateful for all he has taught us.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Gardner (Miles), and his lifelong friend Myron Wolf.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Regina (Guarino) Lossie; children, Cheryl Lossie of North Carolina, Tina Carr (Gary) of Alabama, Robert Lossie (Sherie) of Lake City, Pa., Paul Lossie (Stacy) of Erie and David Lossie (Tracie) of Erie; grandchildren: Matthew Dzuricky (Tamika), Adam Dzuricky (Natalie), Jessica Morales (Nate) Carrie Gebhardt (Greg), Chad Lossie (Megan), Jared Lossie (Nicole), Rachel and Jacob Lossie; Lauren and Michael Mauer; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Ellie, Lainey, Evie, Caleb, Ella, Madison, Mason, Parker, and River; and nephews Michael and Mark Gardner.
The Lossie family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of the Soldiers' & Sailor's Home for the care that Ralph received during his time there.
Memorials may be made to the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16503.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with arrangements under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, 845 East 38th Street.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
