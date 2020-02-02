|
Ralph F. Hedderick, Jr., age 90, of Millcreek, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born on November 23, 1929, in Summit Township, a son of Helen (Schloske) and Ralph F. Hedderick, Sr.
Ralph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and earned the Army Sharpshooter Award. He and his late wife Dolores were original members of Our Lady of Peace Church. He was a talented carpenter and worked as a woodworker and cabinet maker, first at Hamilton Lumber, where he oversaw the lumber mill and was one of only a handful in the nation who mastered Laminated Circle Stairways, he later retired from Building Systems Incorporated.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Dolores "Nippy" (Babo) Hedderick in April 2019; and two brothers, James and Richard Hedderick.
Ralph is survived by his children, Timothy Hedderick (Phyllis), of Waterford, Mary S. Bergell (Dan), of Erie, and Michael Hedderick (Charlene), of Erie; and grandchildren, Matt Hedderick, Kari Lathrop (Lenny), Amy Krahe (Adam), Kelly Kowalsky (Sean), Brian Bergell (Alicia), Eric Bergell (Rachel), Hayley Bergell, and Nick Hedderick. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Watson Bergell, and Coen Bergell; siblings, Donna Rensel, of Cleveland, David Hedderick, of Erie, Mary Alice Herbe, of Millcreek, and Margie Hedderick, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph enjoyed gardening and birdwatching (especially his Purple Martins) in his beautiful backyard. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Ralph was also his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan, attending their sporting events and extracurricular activities. He loved sports, especially bowling, and was a fan of both the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ralph also enjoyed taking in Seawolves games in the summer, enjoying a bag of peanuts and an ice-cold beer or two.
Ralph was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend and neighbor, and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank the UPMC Palliative Care and Lakeland Hospice nurses for their caring and compassion towards Ralph.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, February 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Blvd. Prayers will be held there on Tuesday, February 4th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Committal services, with military honors, will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion STE 1B 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or to the Purple Martin Conservation Association, 301 Peninsula Drive #6, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be left at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020