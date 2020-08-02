1/2
Ralph Ferguson Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Ferguson Jr., 64, passed away Friday, July 24th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. A resident of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Erie, Pa., he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 10th, 1956, to the late Jean E. Martin and Ralph Ferguson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette (Petty) Ferguson, a sister Diane Manning, a nephew David Thomas, and a great-nephew, Shamar Beason.

Ralph served in the National Guard followed by the Navy. He had a love for music and played multiple instruments, but his passion is for his beloved guitar. His guitar playing was a regular part of any party at his home. Ralph was devoted to family and performed the role of patriarch with pride. He and his wife were successful in promoting a bond of love and unity throughout their family that will last for generations to come.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memory eight children Margaret (Todd) Ferguson, Ralph Ferguson III, JoAnne (Darnell) Ferguson, LaTonya Ferguson, Jerry (Christina) Ferguson, Devonta Whitfield, Khadija Ferguson, and Kareem Ferguson, and eleven grandchildren. He also leaves one brother James (Linda) Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, five sisters Ida Martin of Youngstown, Ohio, Joyce Thomas, Linda (Raymond) Thomas, and Ruth (Carmen) Robinson, all of Erie, Pa., and Joan Ferguson of Rochester, N.Y., also, a mother-in-law Margaret Thomas, a sister-in-law Margaret Bell, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren.

The viewing will be held on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed with a private service, at Pitts Funeral Home, located at 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, Pa., 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
11:00 AM
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved