Ralph Ferguson Jr., 64, passed away Friday, July 24th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. A resident of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Erie, Pa., he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 10th, 1956, to the late Jean E. Martin and Ralph Ferguson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette (Petty) Ferguson, a sister Diane Manning, a nephew David Thomas, and a great-nephew, Shamar Beason.
Ralph served in the National Guard followed by the Navy. He had a love for music and played multiple instruments, but his passion is for his beloved guitar. His guitar playing was a regular part of any party at his home. Ralph was devoted to family and performed the role of patriarch with pride. He and his wife were successful in promoting a bond of love and unity throughout their family that will last for generations to come.
Ralph leaves to cherish his memory eight children Margaret (Todd) Ferguson, Ralph Ferguson III, JoAnne (Darnell) Ferguson, LaTonya Ferguson, Jerry (Christina) Ferguson, Devonta Whitfield, Khadija Ferguson, and Kareem Ferguson, and eleven grandchildren. He also leaves one brother James (Linda) Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, five sisters Ida Martin of Youngstown, Ohio, Joyce Thomas, Linda (Raymond) Thomas, and Ruth (Carmen) Robinson, all of Erie, Pa., and Joan Ferguson of Rochester, N.Y., also, a mother-in-law Margaret Thomas, a sister-in-law Margaret Bell, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed with a private service, at Pitts Funeral Home, located at 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, Pa., 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.