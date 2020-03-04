|
Ralph Gary Adams, age 64, of Edinboro, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on January 3, 1956, a son of the late Evelyn M. Adams.
Ralph was a 1975 graduate of McDowell High School.
Ralph entered the workforce at Thomas Erie, Inc. Throughout the years, Ralph was involved with maintenance at the Mar-Da-Jo-Dy campground and owned his own business, Adams Electric. Ralph retired from Northeast Electric after 35 years. Ralph enjoyed being outdoors whether he was snowmobiling, kayaking, riding motorcycles or hunting. His love for biking made him instrumental in creating biking trails on Presque Isle. He loved his cats and participated every year in the JDRF One Walk. Ralph was a self-taught jack of all trades and built his own log cabin home.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Justus.
Survivors include his brother, Kenneth C. Adams (Cheryl) of Waterford; a sister, Christine Peelman (Ralph) of Erie; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and a circle of close friends.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Thursday, March 5th from 3 until 7 p.m. A service will be held there on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Bill Coleman of Luther Memorial Church. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Washington Place, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219.
