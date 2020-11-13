1/1
Ralph J. Mineo
1933 - 2020
Ralph J. Mineo, age 87, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 10, 2020, at his son's residence following a short illness.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 15, 1933 a son of the late John and Rachael Esposito Mineo.

Ralph and his wife of 54 years Angelina worked and raised their family in Brooklyn before moving to Erie in 1991 to be close to children and grandchildren.

Ralph enjoyed going to yard sales, cooking along with his wife, and watching boxing. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Angelina in May of 2014 and also his granddaughter Corrine Gibson in 2017.

He is survived by three children, Ralph Mineo and his wife Darlene of Harrisburg, Karen Mineo of Northeast, and John Mineo and his wife Debbie of Erie; four grandchildren, Nicole Mineo, Danielle Frano, Christopher Mineo, Gina Brushwitz; ten great-grandchildren; a brother Bobby in Florida and a sister. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private visitation for immediate family will be held at the Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue) Erie, PA 16506. Burial will be private at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
November 12, 2020
Such a sweet man. He will be missed.
D
Acquaintance
