Ralph Joseph Pontillo, 64, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, the result of an allergic reaction. He was born in Erie, on April 12, 1955, the son of the late Betty Jean and Pasquale Pontillo.
He was graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1973 and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly afterwards. After proudly serving his country, he returned to Erie, enrolled at Gannon University, and received a bachelor's degree in political science in 1983.
Ralph began his career at what was the Manufacturer's Association of Erie (MAE) in 1987, and served as its president from 1990 until his retirement in 2017. In those three decades, he transformed the MAE into the Manufacturer & Business Association, one of the largest regional employers' associations in the United States. Ralph worked tirelessly on behalf of employers with unparalleled achievement, expanding many of the Association's programs and services while increasing its membership and membership footprint. The MBA posted 13 consecutive surpluses, tripled its revenues and significantly increased its fiscal reserves under his leadership.
A visionary leader and fierce defender of the free-enterprise system, Ralph successfully advocated for business tax cuts on state and local levels and lobbied for workers' compensation reform. He was instrumental in the MBA offering multiple and competitively priced health and related insurance options with major insurance carriers so members could provide their employees well-regarded benefits. Ralph also led the design and implementation of a successful worker's compensation program.
One of Ralph's passions at the MBA was introducing students to manufacturing and the free-enterprise system. He wanted them to understand the greatness of our nation's economy and how they could find success in manufacturing careers. While his efforts in this area are numerous, his biggest contribution is founding Pennsylvania Business Week, a hands-on, intensive, in-school American economic education program for high school students. Since 1995, the program has graduated more than 21,000.
The pinnacle of his career came in August 2016 when he emceed the Donald Trump rally in Erie. There he spoke to his biggest audience yet, passionately advocating for our soon-to-be president and sharing the story of his immigrant father. It was one of his proudest moments.
A true Renaissance man, Ralph's talents extended far beyond the boardroom. In the 1990s, he and his brothers performed as The Upperclassmen, a popular band that played venues around Erie and Crawford counties. Blessed with a beautiful voice, many enjoyed hearing Ralph sing at the former Reflections nightclub. Most would agree when he performed his signature song, "This Magic Moment," they forgot Jay and the Americans even recorded it.
Ralph also was active in Erie's theater community, performing and starring in many Neil Simon plays and musical productions at the Erie Playhouse. Chapter Two, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, South Pacific and Guys & Dolls were several of his standout performances.
Ralph's greatest legacy is Roar on the Shore Bike Week. The MBA Board of Directors asked him to develop a charitable community outreach program, and that he did. For 13 years during the third week of July, tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts travel to the Erie area for an incredible motorcycle and concert event that has raised nearly $1 million for organizations that help children, women, homeless men and veterans. Ralph will have affected thousands through his efforts with Roar on the Shore. A champion for his hometown, he recognized the event showcased Erie, brought recognition to the region and had an incredible economic impact on our community. He forever will be linked to Roar on the Shore and his family is humbled by the recognition his efforts have received.
Ralph was a true American patriot. He was a proud veteran and he loved this country. He possessed a quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He adored his family, had a big heart and was generous to a fault. As a mentor and adviser, he touched the lives of countless individuals. He never compromised even when he knew it would cost him. He was a remarkable man.
Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Michael and brother-in-law, Alan Mele.
Along with his wife, Dana, whom he married on January 22, 2005, he is survived by three daughters, Nicole Duckworth and her husband, Scott, of Feasterville, Pa.; Amy Reszkowski and her husband, Joe, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and Anne Marie Pontillo of Columbus, Ohio. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Jake and Reagan Duckworth, and Hannah Reszkowski. Ralph's siblings also survive: Thomas Pontillo and his wife, Paula; Angelo Pontillo and his wife, Kimberly; Cheryl Mele; Pasquale Pontillo and his wife, Denise; Mario Pontillo and his wife, Mary; and Tara Alvez and her husband, Dana. Ralph is further survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Karen and Ronnie Parnell; and brother-in-law, Darren, and his wife, Diana. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, September 24th at Saint Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th Street, Erie, with Father Jorge Villegas, of Ralph's lifelong parish, Saint Stephen of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, officiating. Ralph's family will receive guests from 9:15 until the time of the Mass at 10 a.m. Military honors will be presented by the Wesleyville American Legion Post 571 immediately following the Funeral Mass at the cathedral. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be directed to http://stjude.org or to the Fallen Rider Memorial Fund (P.O. Box 9444, Erie, PA 16505).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019