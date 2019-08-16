|
Ralph Mesick, 90, of Union City, died August 7, 2019, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. Born October 23, 1928, in Erie, he was the son of the late Miles and Ethel (Gordon) Mesick and the husband of the late Rose (Buley) Mesick.
Ralph was a member of Union City VFW. He enjoyed the people of Union City, the outdoors and the 80 acres of land he purchased from family.
Ralph is survived by nephews, Scott Mesick and wife, Patrice, of Union City, Jim Mesick and wife, Crystal, of Erie and Ray Mesick of Erie.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers Ken and Robert.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019