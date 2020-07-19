1/1
Ralph Porfilio Jr.
Ralph Porfilio, Jr., age 70, of Randleman, N.C., passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Erie on August 13, 1949 to the late Ralph Porfilio, Sr., and Josephine SanFelice Plonski.

Ralph served his country in the US Navy, loved riding motorcycles and owned and operated his own martial arts studio. He was also a member of the Lower Eastside Federation where he was the Assistant Coach under Vince Christiano from 1979-2000, and he was the Athletic Director of the Lower Eastside Sports Club.

Observing all current CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie. Family and friends may also attend virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
