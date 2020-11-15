1/1
Ralph W. Boblentz
1936 - 2020
Ralph W. Boblentz, 84, of Erie passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community.

He was born on August 12, 1936 in Erie, Pa. to the late Frank and Sarabelle (Bernsly) Boblentz.

Following his service to our country in the United States Army, Ralph worked and retired from General Electric Company.

Ralph is survived by three children, Bret (Patricia) Boblentz, Brit (Daniel) Garrett and Brent (Shelly) Boblentz, three stepdaughters, Dawn (Dennis) Browne, Robin (Don) Chamblin and Larissa Smith, several grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Norma Boblentz, stepson-in-law John Smith, step daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Mark Little.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St. Conneautville, PA 16406.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.net.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
