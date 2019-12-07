|
The Reverend Ralph Walter, Jr. died peacefully at home on November 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Ralph was born on February 15, 1935 in Erie, Pa., son of the late Helen and Ralph Walter, Sr.
He was a graduate of Thiel College, Greenville, Pa., class of 1957, did graduate study at Lutheran Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, Pa., and was ordained in 1960. He began his pastoral ministry at Luther Memorial Church in Erie, Pa. before moving to New England in 1966 to continue his ministry at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville, Conn., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bridgeport, Conn., and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gloucester, Mass. He retired from active ministry in 2000.
Ralph was a skilled photographer who could find and capture beauty anywhere in the world. He enjoyed creating with stained glass as well as many other types of fine arts and crafts. Travelling brought him great joy, whether it was touring the national parks with family or hiking and camping in the White Mountains and Great Smoky Mountains with lifelong friends Jack and Barb Timm.
Ralph is survived by his wife Priscilla, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, their son Adam Walter and wife Angela Wangari Walter, and siblings Dolores DeMarco, Ross Walter and Helen Collins.
He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Walter.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Beverly Farms, Mass., followed by a reception at the church. Family and friends are cordially invited. Interment will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ralph's memory to a .
The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care he received at Gordon College Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness, Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Addison Gilbert Hospital Oncology, , and Freedom Home Care. He was able to spend his last days at home surrounded by his family and friends. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, MA. Condolences can be sent to www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019