Ramon Lavon Carr, "Mon," born on December 4, 1971, in Erie, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2019.
He attended Gridley Middle School, Strong Vincent High School and ICM business school. Ramon worked in the wireless industry for years and spent the last 16 years at Verizon.
He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Carr and mother Daisy Joanne Carr, aunt Barbara M. Smith, and sister Regina Edwards.
He is survived by his sister Tahia Carr, two children Ramon Carr Jr. and Cameron Carr, one aunt Frances Marian, several nieces and nephews Amara, Krishna, Dominique, Johnae, Jaquilla, John, Brandonisha, Anriana, and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The viewing will be held from 2-4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on March 22nd, and the Funeral will be held on March 23rd, at 11 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2019