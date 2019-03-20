Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Lavon Carr


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon Lavon Carr Obituary
Ramon Lavon Carr, "Mon," born on December 4, 1971, in Erie, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2019.

He attended Gridley Middle School, Strong Vincent High School and ICM business school. Ramon worked in the wireless industry for years and spent the last 16 years at Verizon.

He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Carr and mother Daisy Joanne Carr, aunt Barbara M. Smith, and sister Regina Edwards.

He is survived by his sister Tahia Carr, two children Ramon Carr Jr. and Cameron Carr, one aunt Frances Marian, several nieces and nephews Amara, Krishna, Dominique, Johnae, Jaquilla, John, Brandonisha, Anriana, and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

The viewing will be held from 2-4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on March 22nd, and the Funeral will be held on March 23rd, at 11 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now