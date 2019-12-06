Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Randall Kirk Schmitt


1956 - 2019
Randall Kirk Schmitt Obituary
Randall Kirk Schmitt, age 62, of Erie, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a short illness. He was born December 29, 1956, in Erie, the son of the late Donald C. Schmitt and Joan R. Fuller Schmitt.

Randy grew up in Waterford and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School, Class of 1975. He worked at Ferguson Enterprises in Erie and was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and diecast cars. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, watching NASCAR, and he was a fan of Richard Petty.

Surviving family members include his wife, Francescia E. Schmitt; four daughters, Alissa M. Schmitt Whyte and spouse Michelle L. Whyte of Pittsburgh, Farren E. Schmitt and Caresse R. Schmitt, both of Erie, and Danyel R. McGarvie of Meadville; also, six grandchildren; and his sister, Dawn Renee Schmitt Betts and husband, Gary B. Betts of Randleman, N.C.; and their three children and six grandchildren.

Friends will be received by the family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society in memory of Randy. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019
