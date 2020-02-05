|
Randy A. Crays, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, after a long battle with Amyloidosis. He was born in Erie, on October 26, 1952, a son of the late Clifford F. Crays and Maria A. Nagle,
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Crays and a brother, Marc Crays.
He graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1971, after which he worked in the construction industry for many years. He then co-owned a roofing and siding business (Lakeview Contracting). He worked at Maleno Builders, and LOC Inc., enjoying his work until he retired due to his illness in 2013. He was a good athlete, and in his younger years, he played in a modified softball league.
Randy was a loving and proud father and always enjoyed supporting his children in all of their accomplishments. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Usher's Society, as well as being an assistant soccer coach. He also enjoyed serving as a den leader in Blessed Sacrament's Cub Scout pack. He was very strong in his faith as a Catholic, and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Blessed Sacrament Church. He was involved with the Cursillo Organization, making Cursillo #167. He enjoyed his time working and helping on the Cursillo weekends.
He is survived by his children, Marissa A. Snyder (Paul) of Beaufort, S.C., Matthew J. Crays of Erie, and Jeffrey A. Crays of Erie, and his grandchildren. Chloe and Brooklyn Snyder and his brother, Cliff Crays (Shirley) of Girard, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Jeanne Marie Crays.
Friends may call on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made to the Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement.
Burial will be private.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020