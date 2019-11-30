Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Randy Keith Bell


1965 - 2019
Randy Keith Bell Obituary
Randy Keith Bell age 54, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Westfield, N.Y. on October 1, 1965 a son of Joseph Bell and the late Maeretta (Horner) Bell. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by one stepbrother, Gary Wright

Randy worked as a courier for ACL for over 15 years. He was a roller coaster enthusiast, riding any chance he had. He also enjoyed Halloween, family picnics and traveling, especially when he drove.

In addition to his father he is survived by his stepmother, Edna Bell; his wife, Jacki (McFadden) Bell, whom he married on August 31, 2019; two daughters, Sara Bell and her husband Thomas Johns and Cathy Bell; two stepchildren, Kyle and Megan Cherpak; two brothers, Thomas Bell and his wife Maureen and Timothy Bell and his wife Kara; one stepbrother, Jeffrey Wright and Nancy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 on Sunday from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019
