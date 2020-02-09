|
It is with great sadness that the family of Randy L. Harris announces his passing on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo.
Randy was born on April 27, 1952, in Erie, Pa.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He also spent some time at the Philmont Scout Ranch BSA. He was a 1970 graduate of McDowell High School. He received his Bachelor of Education from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
Randy resided in Northglenn, Colorado, where he enjoyed biking, hiking in the mountains, reading, photography, technology and music. He had eating Oreo cookies down to a science with an artistic bent.
Randy was a History teacher in his early years. He was also a specialist in the installation of satellite communication systems, including an assignment at the Salt Lake City, Utah Olympics in 2002.
He is forever missed by his mother, Ethel M. Harris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Harris.
Randy will also be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Crystal Annan (Derrick) of Aurora, Colorado and Rachelle Harris of Tacoma, Washington and grandson, Anzel Annan, whom he adored.
He is also survived by four siblings, Rhonda Stull (LeRoy), Mark Harris (Deborah), Gregg Harris (Martha) and Pamela Dazen (Paul).
He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020