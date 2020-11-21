Randy R. Culver, 56, of North East, peacefully passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at his residence after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born on November 4, 1964 in Erie, Pennsylvania the son of Dennis N. and Kathy D. (Slaughter) Culver of Kane, Pa.
Randy graduated North East High School in 1982. He was employed by the North East Borough for 38 years and was currently serving as the Water Superintendent. Randy was devoted to his family and was an inspiration to all who knew him. His greatest honor was his role of dad to his daughter, Miranda. He enjoyed hunting, softball, and restoring antique cars. He was also an avid golfer and quoting "his best rounds of golf were the ones he spent caddying for his favorite golfer, Tyler. For anyone whoever attended a race at L.E.S. would have seen Randy's true love for short track racing. Randy and his crew would spend Saturday nights chasing the checkered flag. For anyone privileged enough to witness one of his races, it was easy to see the excitement and passion he had for the sport. By 2014 he had earned the honored award of Track Champion.
Randy is survived by his parents; daughter, Miranda Culver (Matthew) of Maryland; his girlfriend of 28 years, Heather Barnett of North East; daughter, Brittany Cozad of Utah; son, Tyler Cozad of North East, parents, Ronald and Marcia Barnett of Erie; sisters, Karolee Hutchinson (Michael) of North East and Theresa Burick (Gregory) of North East; a brother, Dennis Culver (Katie) of North East; and several nieces and nephews.
