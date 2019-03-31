Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Stallsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Scott Stallsmith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy Scott Stallsmith Obituary
Randy Scott Stallsmith, age, 51, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born November 17, 1967, a son of Marian Marchiona Stallsmith and the late Ronald D. Stallsmith.

Randy attended Tech Memorial High School and was self-employed as the former owner of R & R Hauling. He was a member of The Knights of St. John Social Club, a car enthusiast and loved his pit bull dogs.

Randy excelled in everything he did and above all, loved his family.

In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Esta Stallsmith; his maternal grandparents, William and Betty Marchiona; uncle, Steven Stallsmith; cousin, Clifford and his father-in-law, Harvey Dennis Moore.

Randy is survived by his wife, Eileen M. Moore Stallsmith; his mother, Marian Marchiona Stallsmith; his daughter, who was the light of his life, Camille and his step-children, Rachel, Chelsea, Luke and Tobias; his mother-in-law, Iris Knight; sister, Michelle Lombardi and her husband, Angelo. Further surviving are his three grandchildren, Honesty, Anthony and Sevin; his aunts, Patti and Mary as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his little buddy, who he grew very close to in a short time, Geno Wattle.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to Randy's family.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now