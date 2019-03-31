|
Randy Scott Stallsmith, age, 51, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born November 17, 1967, a son of Marian Marchiona Stallsmith and the late Ronald D. Stallsmith.
Randy attended Tech Memorial High School and was self-employed as the former owner of R & R Hauling. He was a member of The Knights of St. John Social Club, a car enthusiast and loved his pit bull dogs.
Randy excelled in everything he did and above all, loved his family.
In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Esta Stallsmith; his maternal grandparents, William and Betty Marchiona; uncle, Steven Stallsmith; cousin, Clifford and his father-in-law, Harvey Dennis Moore.
Randy is survived by his wife, Eileen M. Moore Stallsmith; his mother, Marian Marchiona Stallsmith; his daughter, who was the light of his life, Camille and his step-children, Rachel, Chelsea, Luke and Tobias; his mother-in-law, Iris Knight; sister, Michelle Lombardi and her husband, Angelo. Further surviving are his three grandchildren, Honesty, Anthony and Sevin; his aunts, Patti and Mary as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his little buddy, who he grew very close to in a short time, Geno Wattle.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Randy's family.
