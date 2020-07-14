Raymond "Ray" C. Cantor, 86, of Harborcreek Township, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on September 15, 1933, a son of the late Clarence A. and Marjorie Wilhelm Cantor.
While serving in the United States Army National Guard, Ray was stationed in Korea during the Korean War for four years. He also served in the United States Air Force. Ray retired from Lord Corporation as a Warehouse Manager in 1994.
Ray started his 50 year career ushering with the Erie Lions at Glenwood Ice Ring. He continued ushering at the Erie County Field House and the Erie Civic Center (Erie Insurance Arena). Also, ushered for the Erie Seawolves at Jerry Ugh Park for 25 years. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Erie local teams, the Cleveland Indians, and the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. Ray's love of traveling also included trips to Florida for MLB Spring Training.
Ray was a member of the local social clubs, including, Moniuszko Club, Fulton Athletic Club, and the Siebenbuerger Club. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Cochran; his brother, Donald C. Cantor; his grandson, Corey Peterman; and his stepson, John Kaiser.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Shirley Nelson Gaul Cantor; his son, Paul Cantor (Shelly); his five stepdaughters, Susan Pulliam; Sharon Kaiser, Debbie Peterman (Tim), Pam Gravatt (Fred), and Amy Krysiak (Frank); his two stepsons, Charles Kaiser (Kim) and Jeff Gaul; his six grandchildren, Clayton Peterman, Sarah Weismiller (Alex), Leann Sestak (Adam), Jenn Gravatt, Paul Cantor II, and Eric Krysiak; and his great-granddaughter, Emma Sestak.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there the following morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church - 3952 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504, or to the Hospice VNA of Erie County - 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
