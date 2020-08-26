1/1
Raymond Charles Gallagher
1952 - 2020
Raymond Charles Gallagher, 67, of Cambridge Springs passed away at his residence on Monday, August 24, 2020. Ray was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on November 15, 1952, the son of the late Joseph and Rosemary Ruffennach Gallagher.

He graduated from Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh with the class of 1970. On July 21, 1991, he married Carol Ann Loveland. Ray had worked at Cunningham Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Edinboro, and then for over 20 years had been employed with Humes Chrysler Jeep in Waterford, retiring in 2018. Also, Ray had recently worked for the Cambridge Springs Elementary School maintenance department. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved 1950's doo-wop music. He was a lifetime member of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Cambridge Springs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Gallagher, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Gallagher of Cambridge Springs; daughter, Kelly Zeiler and her husband, Mike of Dover, Pa.; brother William Gallagher and his wife, Mary Lou of Olathe, Kan.; and sister-in-law, Joan Gallagher.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Deacon Francis Charles Zeiler officiating. Interment will follow at Cambridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
