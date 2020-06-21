Raymond Charles Pollock Jr.
1936 - 2020
Raymond Charles Pollock, Jr., age 83, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.

He was born in Erie on August 1, 1936, son of the late Raymond C., Sr. and Ethel Adams

Pollock.

Raymond was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School, where he ran track & field and attended the University of Illinois. He served his country in the United States Army. Raymond completed the Apprentice Program and was employed as a Draftsman at General Electric, where later he traveled for

the company doing CAD Training.

Raymond was a man of faith and a devout member of St. John Lutheran Church. He served on the boards of the Church Council, Dufford Terrace and Finance Committee. Raymond played in their softball league and in 1992, and was named "Man of the Year." He was a member of the Zukor Club and G.E. Quarter Century Club. Raymond was an avid Browns, Indians and NASCAR fan and he never missed a sporting event that his grandchildren were playing in. He also enjoyed home remodeling.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Guy Pollock in 2006, a son, Russell Pollock and a sister, Audrey King.

Survivors include his sons Raymond C. Pollock, III (Teresa), of Calimesa, Calif., and Kevin J. Pollock (Melanie), of Girard, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Kim Pollock, of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Laura Gehr (Scott), Samantha Wheeler (Brett), Kelleigh Pollock, Kevin Pollock (Carly), Jordan Pollock (Melissa), Raymond Pollock, IV and Lane Pollock (fiancé, Vannessa Harrison). Further surviving are 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Nicol (Richard); brothers, David Pollock (Christine) and Roger Pollock (Rosa), sister-in-law Mary Guy, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Tuesday, June 23 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502, with the Rev. Erik Young and Mr. Ron King, Raymond's nephew, will co-officiate. The service will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc" target="_blank">(www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc). Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and masks are required.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, National Youth Gathering Fund, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

