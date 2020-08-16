Raymond E. Feldman, 79, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 31, 1941, in Erie, a son of the late Raymond C. Feldman and Josephine (Bauer) Feldman-Uscinski.
Ray graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1959. Following high school, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the U.S.S. Boston (CAG-1), a Baltimore class heavy cruiser, as a Radar Man. He was aboard this ship during and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He returned home to Erie, following his honorable discharge from the Navy, and began employment at Parker White Metal (now PHB Die Casting) in Fairview where he worked for thirty years as a Time Study Engineer.
Following his retirement, he continued work as a self-employed contractor. Ray was known for his meticulous and professional abilities within the trade.
He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, and volunteered at the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a driver for the Disabled Veterans for 20 years.
Ray enjoyed bowling, playing poker, and had a passion for classic cars. He was especially fond of his 1975 Monte Carlo, which he restored himself. When he was younger, he also enjoyed drag racing at Lucky's Drag Strip in Wattsburg.
He loved hockey, and was a dedicated Philadelphia Flyers fan. He looked forward to deer hunting, especially archery, and was always searching for "Big Dad."
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes, Joan (Krystek) Feldman; two daughters, Dianne Swartwood (Adam) and Debra Baumann (Don); a son, Jeffrey Feldmann (Beth); two sisters, Valerie Dixon (and son Kevin) and Carole Miczo; four brothers, Chet Uscinski, Dan Feldmann, Rodney Feldmann and Greg Feldmann; his grandchildren, Zack Feldmann, Tayler Swartwood, Danielle Baumann, and Austin Baumann; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 7 p.m. Pastor Paul Friend will officiate. Covid CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Due to COVID19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
