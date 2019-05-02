|
Raymond E. Sharrer, Jr., of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 22, 2019.
Loving son of the late Raymond E., Sr. and Agnes V. (nee Giovenco) Sharrer, he is survived by Patricia Rae Sharrer, of Erie, Pa., and Michael D. Sharrer, of Delavan, N.Y., dearest friends David Zawistowski and Warren Lippa, and is also survived by cousins Jody McGee, Gary Giovenco, and Karen Mueller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Raymond's memory at Lombardo Funeral Home (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, on Saturday at 9 a.m. Inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Mr. Sharrer was an Army veteran stationed in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict. Early on he attained the rank of Sergeant and ultimately received the National Defense Service Medal. Two weeks prior to his departure from life, Raymond was exceptionally delighted to receive a Medal and Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. He also worked at the Courier Express for 20 years and the Niagara Gazette for 22 years.
Raymond had an extended family of friends and supporters at Kenmore Mercy Pulmonary Rehab Center.
Donations may be made to Messinger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center Inc., P.O. Box 508, Orchard Park, NY 14127.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019