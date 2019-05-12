|
Raymond Edward Vogt Jr., born October 26, 1937, to Raymond and Charlotte (Wenrick) Vogt of Erie, Pa., died April 27, 2019, in Fresno, Calif.
He graduated from Erie Academy High School in 1955.
Ray was an avid handball player. He loved traveling, boating, bocce ball and being with his family.
He is survived by his first wife Judith and sons: Ray III, Gregg (Anne), Eric, Paul (Hiroe), Dan (Rebecca), Drew (Christina) Vogt and Richard (Janet) Bueno, daughters: Corky Ferrante and Sara (Rex) Adams, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandson, sisters: Donna Boyd and Charlene (Richard) Michael, and brothers: John (Patricia), Tom (Victoria) and Bruce (Zenia).
Ray was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Charlotte Vogt, his second wife Joan Spengler and brother-in-law Richard Boyd.
Interment services will be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, Calif., on May 15, 2019. Any financial donations can be directed to https://curealz.org/ or: https://www.alz.org/get_involved.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019