Raymond Francis Pietras, age 65, of McKean Township, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on January 11, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on March 15, 1954, a son of the late Frank Michael and Dorothy Mae (Kler) Pietras.
Ray was a 1973 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He retired from LORD Corp. after 37 years of service. Ray was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and going for walks in the woods. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and having family bonfires. Ray was a great cook (loved the hot sauce) and enjoying barbecuing and grilling.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Baumgart) Pietras; children, Tammy Pietras, Tirissa Clemente, Julianne Pietras and Christopher Pietras and wife Kari; and brothers and sisters, Kathleen Nathal and husband Ralph of Edinboro, Kenneth Pietras and wife Beverly of Arizona, Michael Pietras and wife Laurie, Thomas Pietras and fiancée Tiffany, Therese Franz and husband Brian, James Pietras and fiancée Jennifer, Christine Pietras, Gregory Pietras and wife Melissa, all of Erie. He is further survived by seven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service there at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Myositis Association, 2000 Duke St., Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 13, 2020