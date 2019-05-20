|
|
Raymond G. Sheldon, 95, of Waterford, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Erie on June 18, 1923, a son of the late Orris Sheldon Sr. and Emma Kranz Sheldon.
Raymond served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Masonic Lodge #392. He worked as a manager for MAC Trucks for 27 years, retiring in 1982. He was a watchmaker and enjoyed bowling and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arlene E. Anderson Sheldon and his second wife Leona Jamison Sheldon; his brother, Orris Sheldon, Jr.; and his three sisters, Eleanor Weber, Eileen Ross and Donna Lee Foessette.
Survivors include his son, John Sheldon (Jean) of Las Vegas; his two grandchildren, Cynthia Thurow (Edward) and Chris Sheldon (Elisa); his seven great-grandchildren; his seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019