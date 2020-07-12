Raymond Gerald Sontheimer, III, 45, of Erie, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1974 in Erie, Pa., son of Irene G. Koch and the late, Raymond Gerald Sontheimer, Jr.
Raymond enlisted in the US Army on May 31, 1994. He received training in Indiana as a Human Resource Specialist. Later stationed at Port Folk, La., he received an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Global War on terrorism service medal, and an Army Service Ribbon. Spc. Sontheimer was honorably discharged on March 28, 2006.
Ray enjoyed his military retirement with his family, friends, martial arts and music.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerda G. Koch (Omi) and Carl R. Koch (Opa).
Survivors include his loving mother, Irene G. Koch, his two amazing sons, who have always been his pride and joy, Liam Kelley Sontheimer and Carter Ray Sontheimer; wife, Amanda Elam; sister, Kelley Lee Skrutsky; brother-in-law, Eugene Allen Skrutsky; niece, Alaina Audrey Skrutsky; nephew, Aidan Lee Skrutsky, along with numerous friends who remember all the good times.
Private arrangements were handled by the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you donate to The Wounded Warriors
Project or the charity of your choice
.
The heart of the man that used to be; will live on through his sons for all to see.
.