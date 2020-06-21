Raymond H. Schuschu
1927 - 2020
Raymond H. Schuschu, age 92, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and stepchildren.

Ray was born in Erie on December 14th, 1927 a son of the late Charles and Florence (Lapple) Schuschu.

Raymond worked all his life beginning at a young age, he also worked for AT&T and then for over 25 years as a saw operator at Eriez Magnetics.

Ray had a love for dogs, woodworking, gardening and outside holiday decorating. He loved going on midnight road trips to Buffalo, N.Y., with his wife just for a cup of coffee. Ray always had a smile and a good word for everyone he met.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Charles Schuschu; and three sisters, Edna Brigante, Florence Clausen and Lillian Schuschu. He was also preceded by brother's in law Joe Brigante and John Clausen.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years Dorothy P. Schuschu of Erie; three sons: Raymond, Richard, and Robert (Bobby) Schuschu; two daughters, Barbara (Dan) McIntire and Patty Schuschu; one brother, John Schuschu. He is also survived by step-children: Dale Rea Jr. and Darlene Stratton (Bob Forget). Ray is further survived by grandson Chuck Stratton and great-granddaughter Evelyn Stratton. Several additional grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorials in Ray's memory can be made to the Anna Shelter 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.

Arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
