Raymond J. Fitzgerald, son of Raymond and Marie Dudenhoefer Fitzgerald, passed away on March 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Erie, Pa., on February 28, 1929.
He attended St. Joseph Grade School and Academy High School, graduating in 1947.
In high school, Ray played football, coached by Lowell Drake and, later, Ed "Pee Wee" Thomas. He was the starting halfback on the 1946 football team and was named "Best On Defense" in 1947. He was also a hurdler on the track team in '46 (city champs) and '47 and was proud to qualify for the high hurdles at the Penn Relays in 1946.
After high school, Ray worked for the F.B.I. in Washington, D.C., until he, along with eight other classmates, enlisted in the Army during the "Berlin Blockade" period. Ray served a second enlistment during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in September 1952, as a Staff Sergeant with the 25th Infantry. After his discharge, he worked for General Telephone for the next thirty-eight years, until his retirement.
Ray also coached football and track at St. George Grade School.
Ray was a devout Catholic, although he said he sometimes failed. He was a member of the Prison Ministry for ten years, St. Vincent Hospital Visitation for 15 years, Legion of Mary for 25 years, a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years, and a member of St. George Catholic Church for sixty-seven years. He was also involved in the Outreach Program and made a Cursillo.
Ray and his wife, Mary "Peggy," were passionately "Pro-Life" and were longtime members of Erie's "People for Life." They took part in Pro-Life demonstrations throughout Erie County. They also demonstrated in front of the abortion clinic for five years, until it finally closed. On January 18, 2003, Ray and Peggy received the Joanne & Michael Wagner Award for their dedication to the Pro-Life Movement. On March 16, 2003, Ray was also inducted into the "Knights of St Patrick."
A lifelong Notre Dame fan, Ray joked that he never got over their last-second loss to Boston College that cost them the 1993 National Championship and that it probably took years off of his life.
In his later years, Ray was a dedicated fan of Erie Cathedral Prep football. He either attended or listened to their games on the radio until a few months before his passing.
Ray and Peggy traveled to Ireland and then Europe several times with their children, finally visiting Rome and attended an audience with Pope John Paul II. It is a memory that will always be cherished by those who accompanied them.
Ray was adored by his family and was their cornerstone.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Bronson and Rita Williams.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Peggy. He often spoke of his love for her and how it was a stroke of luck that he met her over 74 years ago. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on April 19th.
Ray is also survived by his seven children, Dan (Tanya), St. Petersburg, Fla. Patrick (Lera), York, Pa., John and Michael, Erie, Pa., Mary (Lee) Simmons and Julie (Bob) Whaling, Erie, Pa., and Amy (Matt) Roach, McKean, Pa. He leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (two more on the way) and a great-great-granddaughter.
Ray is further survived by his sister, Eileen Reed.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., on Monday, March 9th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with a rosary recital led by the Legion of Mary at 1:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be concelebrated by Monsignor Richard Mayer and Father Chris Singer at St. George Catholic Church, on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Ray's family would like to thank VNA Hospice and his caregiver, Tina.
Ray respectfully requested that no flowers be sent. Should friends desire, donations, in his memory, may be made to People for Life, P. O. Box 1126, Erie, PA 16512, or to St. George Catholic Church, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020