Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Raymond J. Martin


1938 - 2020
Raymond J. Martin Obituary
Raymond J. Martin, age 81, a resident of Fairview Manor, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Youngsville, Pa., on July 28, 1938, he was a son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Cooper) Martin.

Raymond was a graduate of Academy High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as an assembler and in the stock room at G.E. Transportation for 33 years and was a volunteer for the Wattsburg Hose Co. for ten years. He enjoyed reading and watching Westerns and historical movies. He was a member of the American Legion, Union City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters and a grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn A. (Seidl) Martin, also a resident of Fairview Manor; four children, Norman H. Martin, of Wattsburg, Colleen McGuire (Jim), of Union City, Robert J. Martin, of Erie and Patricia Gunther (Karl), of Erie; three siblings, Alice Hodas (John), of Erie, Vincent Martin (Joey), Erie, and Teri Smith (Tom) Indiana; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 5 p.m., with Rev. Jamie Power officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Wattsburg Hose Co., P.O. Box 186, Wattsburg, PA 16442. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2020
