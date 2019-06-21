|
Raymond J. Pruzenski, 91, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on June 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Home - East. He was born in Erie, on January 16, 1928, to the late Michael J. and Rose M. (Donikowski) Pruzenski.
Ray served in the U.S. Army. He also served as Union Steward at Hayes Manufacturing, which was purchased by Zurn, until he retired after 31 years of service. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and a former member of St. James Church. He was PTO President and Boy Scout Master at St. James School, and was an Altar Server at St. Stanislaus Church. Ray enjoyed traveling, woodworking, gardening, and searching for beach glass.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Beatrice (Arndt) Pruzenski, whom he married on September 11, 1948, two daughters, Joanne Sidelinger (Dennis) of Union City and Marilyn Sidelinger (John) of Emporium, one son, Thomas Pruzenski of Erie, three grandsons, Craig Sidelinger (Jill) of Erie, Tim Sidelinger (Mary) of Wattsburg, and Andrew Sidelinger (Jill) of Emporium, and seven great-grandchildren, Timmy, Drew, Julia, Grace, Caleb, Janelle, and Lilly Sidelinger.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Duchnowski and Rosemarie Pacuraw, his brother, Michael Pruzenski, and a grandson, Scott Michael Sidelinger.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home, with Mass following at St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be sent to: garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 21, 2019