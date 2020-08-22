Raymond J. Wysocki, Jr., age 63, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord after an extended and courageous battle with various cancers. He was born in Erie, on February 24, 1957, to Nina (Gorelikov) Wysocki and the late Raymond Wysocki, Sr.
Ray was a graduate of McDowell High School in 1976, and enjoyed playing football for the Trojans. He grew up as an "apprentice" in carpentry with his dad, Ray, beginning at age 12, and had a lifetime of fine craftsmanship as a carpenter. Ray was employed as a carpenter and was involved with Local Carpenter Union #81 and #420. He worked for Erie Polishing Company,, Vogel Tree Trimming, James Edgett Construction, and as a Project Superintendent for some Pittsburgh-based construction companies including Sterling, R.B. Vetco, and Rycon Construction.
Even more, Ray enjoyed his life as a son, husband, father, and grandfather. He and his wife, Carol, the love of his life of over 27 years, made fond memories together at Grace Church, Camp Burton, and around Erie by creek-walking, hunting, and walking in the woods.
Ray is survived by his wife, Carol, as well as his mother, Nina; daughter Heather (Tim) Thompson; grandchildren, Elizabeth, and Timmy; sisters and brother-in-law, Joan Shaw and Jane (Larry) Meals; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his father, Ray was predeceased by his brother Mark Wysocki; as well his maternal grandparents, Aksania and Fanasy Gorelikov; and paternal grandparents, Adam and Teofila Wysocki.
Relatives and friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506, on Sunday, August 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Pittsburgh, 600 Waterfront Dr. #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the charity of one's choice
.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.