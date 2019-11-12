|
Raymond Joseph Bianchi, 88, husband of Carol Rupp Bianchi, passed away on November 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. Born to the late Peter and Linda DeDionisio Bianchi, on February 4, 1931, in Erie, Pa., he moved to Lexington, Ky. in 2008.
Mr. Bianchi was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Gannon University, completed the first year at Pitt Law School, and worked many years at Erie Insurance Co. as a litigation manager. After leaving Erie Insurance he owned a Subaru dealership in Monroeville, Pa. and retired to Somerset, Ky. before moving to Lexington. He enjoyed golf, sailing and swimming.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Kevin (Catherine) Kavanagh, M.D.; grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) and Scott (Lori) Kavanagh, Lindsay Calderon, Ph.D.; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Rowan, Keaton, Max, Logan Kavanagh; Nicole Calderon and siblings, Edward and Gloria Bianchi.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Anthony, Peter, Robert Bianchi.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lexington Humane Society https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/.
