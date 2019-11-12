Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Nicholasville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Bianchi


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Joseph Bianchi Obituary
Raymond Joseph Bianchi, 88, husband of Carol Rupp Bianchi, passed away on November 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. Born to the late Peter and Linda DeDionisio Bianchi, on February 4, 1931, in Erie, Pa., he moved to Lexington, Ky. in 2008.

Mr. Bianchi was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Gannon University, completed the first year at Pitt Law School, and worked many years at Erie Insurance Co. as a litigation manager. After leaving Erie Insurance he owned a Subaru dealership in Monroeville, Pa. and retired to Somerset, Ky. before moving to Lexington. He enjoyed golf, sailing and swimming.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Kevin (Catherine) Kavanagh, M.D.; grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) and Scott (Lori) Kavanagh, Lindsay Calderon, Ph.D.; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Rowan, Keaton, Max, Logan Kavanagh; Nicole Calderon and siblings, Edward and Gloria Bianchi.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Anthony, Peter, Robert Bianchi.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lexington Humane Society https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/.

Visit www.milwardfuneral.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -