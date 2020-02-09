Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Edinboro Cemetery
Raymond M. Baney

Raymond M. Baney Obituary
Raymond M. Baney, 91, of McKean & Edinboro, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Ellwood City, Pa. on November 8, 1928, the son of the late Raymond J. and Hannah Baney.

Ray served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, then the U.S. Army and Air National Guard of PA during the Korean War. He was a machinist at Zurn Industries for 36 years. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 470, the American Legion and the McKean Usher's Club. He loved to fish, hunt, was an avid bowler and loved to watch football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ray had a passion for traveling and having as many picnics with family as he could.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Enid in 1991; a son, Danny in 2003; a brother, Richard Baney; and a sister, Donna Light.

Survivors include four daughters, Terri Herman of Venango, Sharon Baney of Fairview, Elaine (Mike) Lewandowski of Saegertown, and JoAnn (Abe) Hess of Edinboro; four sons, David (Patricia) Baney of Edinboro, Gary (Shelley) Baney of Cranesville, Raymond Baney of Edinboro, and Richard (Lorrie) Baney of Erie; a brother, Walter "Butch" (Darlene) Baney of Florida; and a sister, Marion Frease of California; also grandchildren, Nylene (Dan) Baney-Partsch, Adam (Natalie) Baney, Diana (Dave) Bish, Aaron Baney, Sara (Jeff Dinger) Baney, Alex (Stephanie) Baney, Rachel (Sean) Calihan, Patrick (Kelsey) Baney, and Jeff (Erika) Hess; and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Burial of ashes will be in Edinboro Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507 https://www.barberinstitute.org/. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
