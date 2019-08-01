|
Raymond M. Lubin, 71, passed from this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie, on September 17, 1947, son of Raymond and Marcy (Hartleb) Lubin.
In his youth, Ray loved roller skating and competed in events throughout the country. At the age of 13, in 1961, he earned First Place in the United States Roller Skating Championships. He graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1965 and attended Gannon University. An Army veteran, he served in Vietnam during the war. He thankfully returned home to his family in Erie and began work at General Electric. Thirty-one years later, he retired from GE in 2002.
Ray was a quiet, hardworking man, and a great friend. He was fiercely loyal to his family. As his sister would say, "whenever you called on Ray, he'd be there 10 minutes early." He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marcy Lubin.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Lubin and his wife, Cheryl; his sister, Sandra Burr and her husband, Rick; his significant other, Marlene Klein; his three children, Misty, Raymond and Daniel Lubin; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 1, 2019