Raymond M. Verbanac, 83, passed away on November 28, 2019, at Pathways Hospice in Tucson, Ariz.
He was born on November 1, 1936.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Mary Verbanac and sister Marian Verbanac.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years Eileen Verbanac, two stepchildren Lisa Von Heuvel and David Jackson, one granddaughter Hayley Von Heuvel, his brother Rodger Verbanac of Waterford, his niece Lory Wise, nephew Daniel Verbanac and other extended family members.
Raymond served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He attended schools in Waterford, Pa. He was a toolmaker and did his apprenticeships at G.E. He also worked in various shops in Erie, Pa. before moving to Tucson in 1980. He then worked as a toolmaker in Tucson until his retirement. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and his hobby was gold prospecting in various areas of Arizona.
His ashes were scattered in the Tucson mountains, as per his wishes.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019