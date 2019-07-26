|
Raymond Matthew Fox was born in Erie, Pa., on September 5, 1955, and passed away in Lake City, on July 22, 2019.
He was a member of the Army National Guard in the vehicle maintenance division, and he spent most of his years as a steel worker and machinist with local companies Amthor Steel and Haysite Mfg.
Ray enjoyed fishing, working on cars, card/dice games, and chatting with family and friends on social media. He was a longtime, devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers (a devotion shared with his daughter, Danielle). After the birth of his granddaughter, Elise, who called him "Grumpit," spending time with her became one of his favorite things, and she was a great source of love and joy to him. Her baby sister Mekka (six months) sadly only saw her grandpa a few times.
It was with an amazing strength of will and tenacity that Ray battled against serious illness for over ten years. Ray was beloved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Despite his sometime macho exterior, he was a caring man who helped others. He once resuscitated a stranger with CPR, receiving a local award. He also resuscitated his son Joshua, giving the family six more years with him.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Clara Liocano Fox; father-in-law, Robert Moore; siblings, Richard Fox, Kevin Fox, Norman Fox (of the Philippines), Cleo Ray Fox, and Jean Canzano; son, Joshua Fox; and daughter, Depsy Lamar.
Ray is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debra; children, Danielle Kiehl and fiancé, Cory Bratton of Girard, Liana Walczak of Cleveland, Ohio, and Matthew Fox and wife, Jenny of Erie; grandchildren, Jared Kiehl of Midland, Texas, Tristan Kiehl of Erie, Kayla and Ethan Lamar of Hunstville, Ala., and Elise and Mekka Fox of Erie; siblings, Dennis Fox and wife, Carol of Baltimore, Md., Diane Royce and husband, Allan of Jamestown, Calif., Norman Fox and wife, Elayne of Lake City, Barbara Hagle of Erie, Karen Delancey and husband, John of Latrobe, and Colleen McKinney of Erie; in-laws, Jean Fox, Peggy Fox, Jeanne Moore, Dale Moore, and Pamela King and her husband, Richard of Erie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with the extensive family in the Philippines; and beloved dogs, Doozie and Sassy.
Debi would like to recognize their children, Liana and Matthew and his wife, Jenny, and her sister, Pam, for all they have done to help through Ray's illness, including converting a room so that Ray could come home and have his passing be a quiet, dignified event with his family. She wanted to extend a special "thank you" to Diane and her husband for their continued support and trying so hard to plan a much-anticipated trip to California for him. Thanks also to his nieces, Lisa Delancey (who sent lovely handmade cards) and Jamie King and April Fernald (for calls and texts) which were all encouraging, her online church family who have been a great source of love and spiritual support over these trying days, and to all who have given an encouraging word or prayer for Ray and her, such as Dennis, Carol, Karen, and Bev. May God bless and keep you.
His family and friends will celebrate Ray's life with a picnic in September. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510, or to , 2810 West 21st Street, Erie, PA 16506, in his honor.
2nd Corinthians 4:8-10: We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body.
Genesis 31:19: The Lord watch between you and me, when we are absent one from the other.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019