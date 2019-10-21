|
|
Raymond R. Scott, age 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully while in the company of his beloved wife and family, on Friday, October 18, 2019, following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Ray was born in Emlenton, Pa., on Monday, June 14, 1937, son of the late Delbert V. and Clara M. (Shaw) Scott.
Ray was a 1955 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was employed as an inspector by the General Electric Co. for 34 years prior to his retirement and was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club. He was previously employed by the former Cowell Boat Works in Harborcreek.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, camping and bicycle riding. He also enjoyed travelling from Alaska to Florida with his wife and best friend, Mary Lou. Together they raised their beautiful family of four children and found time to relax and enjoy the family hunting camp in Cherry Grove for over 30 years and snowbird in Sebring, Fla., for over 10 years. Ray was a life member of the NRA and a member of the Sheffield Rod & Gun Club.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Scott.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Lou (Wagner) Scott, whom he was united with in marriage on March 7, 1957. He is also survived by his four children: Rosie Khoo of Erie, Roxie Wheeler (Bill) of Harborcreek, Robin Vicary (Richard) of Erie and John Scott (Amy) of Harborcreek; one brother, Gale Scott (Kathleen) of Harborcreek; his sister-in-law, Marion Scott of Harborcreek; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W. 6th St., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m.
The Scott Family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the wonderful care of Ray by Sarah A. Reed Senior Living Center, especially the staff of the Zurn Pavilion and the Maples, as well as the caregivers of UPMC Family Hospice.
Ray's family has made the generous decision to donate his brain to further advance the study of Lewy Body Dementia and are suggesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org" target="_blank">(www.lbda.org) or to the Sarah A. Reed Employee Christmas Fund, 227 W. 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019