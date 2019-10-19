|
|
Raymond S. "Ray" Kowalik, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
He was born July 7, 1931, in Erie, Pa., to the late Kasimir and Anna Winciaszak Kowalik.
Ray graduated from Erie Technical High School in 1949 and enjoyed cabinet-making. He served in the Navy Reserves and worked for Perry Plastics/Comptech for over 42 years as the Shipping/Receiving Supervisor. He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, where he was a church cleaner and Men's Club member. He was a member of Siebenbuerger Club. He had strong faith in God and enjoyed breakfast with friends, spending time with family, fishing, and making his homemade Polish sausage with his wife and family. He looked forward to solving the world's problems during his Saturday morning visits by his dear friend, Chet Macer. We will miss his wonderful stories and loving laugh.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Kowalik, grandson Matthew Peelman, great-grandson Oliver Peelman, siblings Vicky Ul, Irene Melerski, Chester Kowalik and many close friends and relatives.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Rita Hodubski Kowalik, whom he married on August 20, 1955. He is also survived by two daughters Karen (Jeffrey) Peelman and Diane (Mark) Lugin, both of Erie, and a son, Rob Kowalik of Durham, N.C., and grandchildren Michelle (Nick) Reichel of Holly Springs, N.C. and Mark Peelman of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. He is G-Pa to great-granddaughters Addie Lynn Reichel and Sidney and Scarlett Peelman. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte Yanosko, brother Edward (Ike) Kowalik, and sister-in-law Lucille Hodubski, plus many family members and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, on Sunday, October 20th from 2 to 4 p.m. and at Saint John the Baptist RC Church, 509 East 26th Street, Erie, on Monday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m., prior to the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Ray will be laid to rest at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint John the Baptist RC Church, 509 East 26th Street, Erie PA 16504, or to Erie Home for Children and Adults (EHCA), 226 East 27th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019