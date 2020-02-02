Home

Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Hoss's
1944 - 2020
Raymond T. Taylor, Sr., 75, of Lake City, passed away at home, on January 14, 2020.

He was born on December 8, 1944, in Derry, Pa., the son of Roy and Nellie (Goodwin).

He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves.

He got his Journeyman Tool & Die Maker papers, but after losing his leg due to a motorcycle accident, it led him down the career path of a mold polisher. He owned his own business, Taylor Polishing Service for many years. He retired from Triangle Tool & Die after 21 years of service.

He enjoyed mowing everyone's lawn on his zero turn, Food TV, country music, fishing and traveling. He recently moved to Florida, but his favorite was going to Brazil.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Rita Beltz, Mildred Fern and Nancy Taylor and brothers Michael Taylor and William Goodwin and daughter Sherrie Miller.

He is survived by daughter Carri Burger and her husband Dave, son Raymond Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Maya, son Edward Taylor and his wife Starre, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, brother Howard Taylor and sister Madeline Costello, many nieces and nephews, his wife Jane, her children and grandchildren, and Sadie and Mitzie.

He will be sadly missed by many.

I love you, Daddy!

A memorial service will be held at Hoss's, on February 8th at 1 p.m.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
