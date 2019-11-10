|
Raymond W. Zielinski, age 88, of Erie, passed away on November 6, 2019 at The Village at Luther Square. He was born in Erie, December 12, 1930 to the late Casimir and Veronica Lendzion Zielinski.
Raymond attended East High School, before joining the United States Air Force in 1951, where he had a career of over 23 years.
He was a true "mister fix-it" and worked on clocks, wooden model ships, and anything he could try, a true jack of all trades. He enjoyed his time at the casino, and was a proud member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association.
Raymond is survived by his sister, Theresa Kinem, a goddaughter and friends in California, many close nieces and nephews (who affectionately referred to him as uncle Bojo), family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann V. Klingbeil Zielinski, and his two sisters, Gertrude Washok and Florence Lapenz.
Private services are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Memorials may be made to the Air Force Memorial Foundation, 1501 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22209. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
