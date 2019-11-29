|
|
Rebecca (Ruth Elaine Sullivan) Chevalier, wife of the late Walter J. Chevalier died on November 24, 2019 at Saint Mary's Asbury, at the age of 95. She was born September 28, 1924 in Turners Falls, Mass., to Dr. Maurice E. and Maude Conley Sullivan.
After graduating from Turners Falls High School, she then attended Mercyhurst College where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She continued her education receiving a Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Doctoral from Nova University. She also pursued graduate work at the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, Boston College and Catholic University. Rebecca was a Sister of Mercy for thirty years.
Sister Rebecca taught in various diocesan schools and served as principal at St. Joseph's Academy in Titusville, St. Justin High School in Pittsburgh, St. Michael's in Greenville, St Catherine's in DuBois and Mercyhurst Preparatory School in Erie. As a lay person, Dr. Chevalier continued to work in catholic schools. She was principal of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, Okla. and John Carroll High School in Birmingham, Ala.
Dr. Chevalier provided educational leadership as a member of the National Catholic Educational Education Association. She represented the southwest region and was a member of the Executive Committee for Secondary Education. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Advisory Committee for Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. She served as Director of Religious Education at St. Peter's Church in Birmingham, Ala. Rebecca also studied Jungian Psychology and became a certified counselor for Mid-Life and Long-Life Directions, an international in-depth spirituality program for adults.
Rebecca married Walter J. Chevalier in 2004. She loved music, drama, traveling, cooking and spending time on the computer. She was a member of the Board of Trustees at Mercy Hilltop Center and served as a Mercy Associate. In this position, she developed a Care-Ring Program for the associates by having volunteers place a cheery telephone call to shut-ins every week.
In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband Walter, brother, M. Timothy Sullivan, cousins Raymond Sullivan, John Sullivan and Timothy R. Sullivan, and a great-stepgrandson, Francis Nesbella.
Survivors include: stepchildren; Michael F. and his wife Marcy Haller, Mark R. and his wife Pamela, Dennis W. and his wife Faythe, all of Erie, Pa., Leslie Chevalier Slivka and husband Karl of Bedford, N.H., and Amy M. Chevalier Leemhuis of Erie; 16 step-grandchildren; Jilian (Michael) Krause, Dustin & Cory (Alyssa) Chevalier, Angela (Stephen) Chevalier-Nesbella, Elizabeth (Mark) Goodwin, & Joseph (Kelley) Chevalier, Timothy (Erin), Alexander, & Emily Slivka, Madelyn, Walter, Claire, Charles, & Robert Chevalier, Sydney & Grant Leemhuis and 14 step-great-grandchildren; a nephew, Timothy Sullivan of Boston; cousins Cynthia Stonitsch, Connie Sullivan, and Terri Ann Huebner, all of Joliet, Ill.
Friends may call at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse, 444 E. Grandview Blvd. Erie, Pa. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral mass celebrated by Reverend Michael Ferrick at the Motherhouse. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. 16546, Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 E. Grandview Blvd. 16504, Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse and Mercy Hilltop Center, 444 E. Grandview Blvd, 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2019