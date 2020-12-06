Rebecca J. (Lombard) Watkins, age 65, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born on December 1, 1954 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Harry T. and Ivy (Crouch) Lombard.
Rebecca was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved to draw and made everyone happy to be around her.
She is survived by her son, Richard Jacobs and his wife Melissa of North East, Pa.. She has four grandchildren, Marissa Ivy Jacobs of North East, Pa., Makayla Jacobs of McKean, Pa., Scott Murosky of Erie and Michael DiNunzio of Erie; brothers, Harry Lombard and his wife, Marcia of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Emmett Lombard and his wife, Kristine of Rochester, Mich.; niece, Leslie Lombard, nephews, Kevin and Emmett Joseph Lombard and eight great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Guy Lombard.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, 845 East 38th Street. Send condolences to www.merlewoodfh.com
