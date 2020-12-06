1/
Rebecca J. (Lombard) Watkins
1954 - 2020
Rebecca J. (Lombard) Watkins, age 65, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born on December 1, 1954 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Harry T. and Ivy (Crouch) Lombard.

Rebecca was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved to draw and made everyone happy to be around her.

She is survived by her son, Richard Jacobs and his wife Melissa of North East, Pa.. She has four grandchildren, Marissa Ivy Jacobs of North East, Pa., Makayla Jacobs of McKean, Pa., Scott Murosky of Erie and Michael DiNunzio of Erie; brothers, Harry Lombard and his wife, Marcia of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Emmett Lombard and his wife, Kristine of Rochester, Mich.; niece, Leslie Lombard, nephews, Kevin and Emmett Joseph Lombard and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Guy Lombard.

Funeral arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, 845 East 38th Street.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
845 E 38Th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 452-4100
