Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-4253
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jane (Wiley) Porter


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca Jane (Wiley) Porter Obituary
Rebecca Jane (Wiley) Porter, 74, of Conneaut, passed away at home, on Friday, May 3, 2019, with her husband Floyd Porter by her side. She was born on October 13, 1945, in Girard, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Winifred Taylor Wiley.

Rebecca graduated from Girard High School and worked at Anderson Jewelers in Ashtabula, Ohio. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, and being at the lake.

Survivors include her husband Floyd of 45 years; her daughters Melissa of Florida, and Michelle Taylor (Steven) Wasser of East Springfield, Pa.; six grandchildren Rose Ross Webb of Erie, Johnathon Mooney of Florida, Heather Wasser of North Carolina, and Matthew Wasser, Joshua Wasser, and Kevin Wasser, all of East Springfield, Pa.; and four great-grandchildren Emma Ross, Kaden Mooney, and Stephany and Angelina Ross.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Gordon Wiley.

At Rebecca's request, no services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio 44030.

Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now