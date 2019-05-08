|
|
Rebecca Jane (Wiley) Porter, 74, of Conneaut, passed away at home, on Friday, May 3, 2019, with her husband Floyd Porter by her side. She was born on October 13, 1945, in Girard, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Winifred Taylor Wiley.
Rebecca graduated from Girard High School and worked at Anderson Jewelers in Ashtabula, Ohio. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, and being at the lake.
Survivors include her husband Floyd of 45 years; her daughters Melissa of Florida, and Michelle Taylor (Steven) Wasser of East Springfield, Pa.; six grandchildren Rose Ross Webb of Erie, Johnathon Mooney of Florida, Heather Wasser of North Carolina, and Matthew Wasser, Joshua Wasser, and Kevin Wasser, all of East Springfield, Pa.; and four great-grandchildren Emma Ross, Kaden Mooney, and Stephany and Angelina Ross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Gordon Wiley.
At Rebecca's request, no services will be observed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio 44030.
Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019