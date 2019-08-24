|
|
Rebecca L. Merkle Torres, 57, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her residence, after a time of illness. She was born on September 25, 1961, a daughter of Louis R. Merkle and Agnes Mae Estok Merkle.
She was a 1979 graduate of Union City High School and continued her education to become a nurses aid, working in some capacity in the medical field her entire working career.
Rebecca grew up in the Catholic faith, and in her free time enjoyed visiting the casino.
She is survived by both of her parents, Louis and Agnes Merkle of Virigina Beach, Virginia; two sons, Andre Torres and Andrew Torres of Erie; two sisters, Renee Ganster and her husband Scott of Union City and Susan Cross of Charleston, West Virginia; four brothers, Rick Merkle of Erie, Robert Merkle and his wife Christine of Kempville, Virginia, Russell Merkle and his wife Tonya of Clover, South Carolina, and Wayne Cross and his wife Joni of Houston, Texas; best friends, Katie and Amy; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Frankie Merkle.
Services will be private, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Rebecca's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019