Reece Michael "Reecie" Beason, III, age 36, of Penn Hills, Pa., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born on July 20, 1983, he was the son of Reece Michael Beason, Jr. and Oleria Moore.
Reece had wonderful artistic ability and enjoyed painting and drawing. He also enjoyed music and even recorded some of his own rap songs. He was easy to like and many people enjoyed his company. Reece was a lover of and avid believer of Christ, and loved his mother unconditionally.
In addition to his parents, Reece is survived by his children, Omarion Robinson and Mareese Atkinson, and his siblings, Tynina Lucas (Ali), Monieca Lucas, Azizi Beason, and Mecole Lomax. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Reece was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anna Sams (Moore) and Harvey Thurston and his paternal grandparents, Reece Michael, Sr. and Mamie Beason.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa. Pastor Daryl Craig, Sr. will officiate.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019